Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപത്തനംതിട്ട...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 9:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 9:14 AM IST

    പത്തനംതിട്ട കീക്കൊഴൂരിൽ പെരുമ്പാമ്പിനെ പിടികൂടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Python, Keekozhoor
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പത്തനംതിട്ട കീക്കൊഴൂരിൽ പിടികൂടിയ പെരുമ്പാമ്പ്

    Listen to this Article

    റാന്നി: പത്തനംതിട്ട കീക്കൊഴൂരിൽ പെരുമ്പാമ്പിനെ പിടികൂടി. തിനയപ്ലാക്കൽ ശശിയുടെ കോഴിക്കൂട്ടിൽ കയറിയ പെരുമ്പാമ്പിനെയാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 6.30നാണ് സംഭവം.

    പെരുമ്പാമ്പ് രണ്ട് കോഴികളെ പിടിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. വേങ്ങമൂട്ടിൽ മാത്യൂകുട്ടിയാണ് പെരുമ്പാമ്പിനെ പിടികൂടിയത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:PathanamthittaPythonLatest News
    News Summary - Python caught in Keekozhoor, Pathanamthitta
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X