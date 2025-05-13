Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 11:17 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 11:17 PM IST

    ദർശനത്തിനെത്തിയ യുവതിയോട്​ അപമര്യാദ; പൂജാരി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    Pratheek Mehendale
    വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി: പൊ​ക്കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ തൊ​ഴാ​ൻ വ​ന്ന യു​വ​തി​യെ ക​യ​റി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച പൂ​ജാ​രി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട കൗ​വ്ക​ർ​ട്ടി നെ​ല്ലി​ത്ത​ട്ക വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ പ്ര​തീ​ക് മെ​ഹ​ണ്ട​ലെ​യെ​യാ​ണ് (40 ) വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ ഷാ​ജു, സ​ബ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ ശ്രീ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    TAGS:young womanmisbehavingpujari
    News Summary - Pujari arrested for misbehaving with young woman who came for darshan
