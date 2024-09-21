നാളെയും മറ്റന്നാളും പി.എസ്​.സി ഓൺലൈൻ സേവനങ്ങൾ തടസ്സപ്പെടും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Sep 2024 1:31 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Sep 2024 1:31 AM GMT
നാളെയും മറ്റന്നാളും പി.എസ്.സി ഓൺലൈൻ സേവനങ്ങൾ തടസ്സപ്പെടുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - PSC online services will be disrupted tomorrow and the day after
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരള പബ്ലിക് സർവിസ് കമീഷൻ സെർവറിൽ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 22, 23 തീയതികളിൽ അപ്ഡേഷൻ നടത്തുന്നതിനാൽ ഇൗ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ പി.എസ്.സി വെബ്സൈറ്റ്, ഒറ്റത്തവണ രജിസ്േട്രഷൻ പ്രൊഫൈൽ എന്നിവ ലഭിക്കുന്നതിന് തടസ്സം നേരിടും. ഉദ്യോഗാർഥികൾ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 24 മുതലുള്ള പരീക്ഷ, അഭിമുഖം തുടങ്ങിയവയുടെ ഹാൾ ടിക്കറ്റുകൾ മുൻകൂട്ടി ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്തെടുക്കണമെന്ന് പി.എസ്.സി അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story