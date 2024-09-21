Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightനാളെയും മറ്റന്നാളും...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 1:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 1:31 AM GMT

    നാളെയും മറ്റന്നാളും പി.എസ്​.സി ഓൺലൈൻ സേവനങ്ങൾ തടസ്സപ്പെടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നാളെയും മറ്റന്നാളും പി.എസ്​.സി ഓൺലൈൻ സേവനങ്ങൾ തടസ്സപ്പെടും
    cancel

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: കേ​ര​ള പ​ബ്ലി​ക് സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ർ​വ​റി​ൽ സെ​പ്​​റ്റം​ബ​ർ 22, 23 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​പ്ഡേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ഇൗ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ പി.​എ​സ്.​സി വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ്, ഒ​റ്റ​ത്ത​വ​ണ ര​ജി​സ്​േ​ട്ര​ഷ​ൻ പ്രൊ​ഫൈ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ത​ട​സ്സം നേ​രി​ടും. ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 24 മു​ത​ലു​ള്ള പ​രീ​ക്ഷ, അ​ഭി​മു​ഖം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യു​ടെ ഹാ​ൾ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ൾ മു​ൻ​കൂ​ട്ടി ഡൗ​ൺ​ലോ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ പി.​എ​സ്.​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:psconline servicesdisruptedKerala News
    News Summary - PSC online services will be disrupted tomorrow and the day after
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick