Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    30 July 2024 12:33 PM GMT
    Updated On
    30 July 2024 12:33 PM GMT

    പി.എസ്.സി പരീക്ഷകൾ മാറ്റി വച്ചു

    പി.എസ്.സി പരീക്ഷകൾ മാറ്റി വച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കാലവർഷ ദുരന്തത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ഈ മാസം 31 മുതൽ അടുത്ത മാസം രണ്ടാം തീയതി വരെയുള്ള എല്ലാ പി. എസ്.സി പരീക്ഷകളും മാറ്റി വച്ചു. പുതുക്കിയ പരീക്ഷകൾ പിന്നീട് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കുമെന്ന് പി.എസ്.സി അറിയിച്ചു

    News Summary - PSC Exams Postponed
