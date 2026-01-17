സ്കൂൾ കലോത്സവ നഗരിയിലെ 'മാധ്യമം' സ്റ്റാളിൽ സമ്മാനം വിതരണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Jan 2026 11:32 AM IST
17 Jan 2026 11:32 AM IST
സ്കൂൾ കലോത്സവ നഗരിയിലെ 'മാധ്യമം' സ്റ്റാളിൽ സമ്മാനം വിതരണംtext_fields
News Summary - Prize distribution at the 'Madhyamam' stall in the School Kalolsavam
തൃശ്ശൂർ: സംസ്ഥാന സ്കൂൾ കലോത്സവ നഗരിയിലെ 'മാധ്യമം' സ്റ്റാളിൽ മജ്ലിസ് പാർക്കുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് നടത്തിയ മത്സരങ്ങളിലെ വിജയികൾക്ക് മജ്ലിസ് മുഖ്യരക്ഷാധികാരി സി.എ. സലീം സമ്മാനം നൽകി. ചെയർമാൻ ബക്കർ പെൻകോ, വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ എം.എം. അബ്ദുൽ ജബ്ബാർ, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി സി.എ. ഷാഹുൽ ഹമീദ്, സെക്രട്ടറി ആതിര റഷീദ്, ട്രഷറർ സാഹിർ ഹംസ, റസിഡന്റ് എഡിറ്റർ ഇനാം, സർക്കുലേഷൻ മാനേജർ പി.എം. മനോജ് എന്നിവർ സമീപം.
