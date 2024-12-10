കണ്ണൂരിൽ സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് പണിമുടക്ക് തുടങ്ങി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Dec 2024 2:37 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 Dec 2024 2:37 AM GMT
കണ്ണൂരിൽ സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് പണിമുടക്ക് തുടങ്ങിtext_fields
News Summary - private bus strike in kannur starts
കണ്ണൂര്: ജില്ലയിൽ സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് പണിമുടക്ക് തുടങ്ങി. പൊലീസ് അമിതമായി പിഴ ഈടാക്കുന്നുവെന്നാരോപിച്ചാണ് ജില്ല ബസ് ഓപറേറ്റേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷന് കോഓഡിനേഷന് കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പണിമുടക്ക്.
ഇന്നത്തേത് സൂചനാ പണിമുടക്കാണെന്നും അനുകൂല തീരുമാനം ഉണ്ടായില്ലെങ്കിൽ ഈ മാസം 18 മുതൽ അനിശ്ചിതകാല പണിമുടക്ക് തുടങ്ങുമെന്നും ബസ് ഓപ്പറേറ്റേഴ്സ് കോഡിനേഷൻ കമ്മിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.
