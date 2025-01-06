Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 2:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 2:28 PM IST

    മലപ്പുറം വാലില്ലാപ്പുഴയിൽ ക്രഷറിൽ നിന്ന് കല്ല് തെറിച്ച് വീണ് വീട്ടിൽ കിടന്നുറങ്ങിയ ഗർഭിണിക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    മലപ്പുറം വാലില്ലാപ്പുഴയിൽ ക്രഷറിൽ നിന്ന് കല്ല് തെറിച്ച് വീണ് വീട്ടിൽ കിടന്നുറങ്ങിയ ഗർഭിണിക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    മലപ്പുറം: മലപ്പുറം വാലില്ലാപുഴയിൽ ക്രഷറിൽ നിന്ന് കല്ല് വീണ് ഗർഭിണിക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. വീട്ടിൽ കിടന്നുറങ്ങിനിടെയാണ് വാലില്ലാപുഴ സ്വദേശിനിയായ ഫർബിനക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റത്.

    വീടിന്റെ ഓട് തകർത്താണ് കല്ല് ദേഹത്തേക്ക് വീണത്. പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവതിയെ അരീക്കോട് താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    വാലില്ലാപുഴയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന ഫ്രണ്ട്സ് ക്രഷർ യൂനിറ്റിൽ നിന്നുമാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ഒരു മാസം മുൻപും സമാന സംഭവം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നതായി നാട്ടുകാർ പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:CrusherValillapuzhaPregnant woman injured
    News Summary - Pregnant woman injured after stone falls from crusher in Valillapuzha
