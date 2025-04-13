നാളെ കള്ളക്കടൽ പ്രതിഭാസത്തിന് സാധ്യത

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 April 2025 2:21 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 April 2025 2:21 PM IST
നാളെ കള്ളക്കടൽ പ്രതിഭാസത്തിന് സാധ്യതtext_fields
News Summary - Possibility of a black sea phenomenon tomorrow
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കള്ളക്കടൽ പ്രതിഭാസത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി നാളെ (തിങ്കളാഴ്ച) രാത്രി 11.30 വരെ തിരുവനന്തപുരം ജില്ലയിലെ കാപ്പിൽ മുതൽ പൂവാർ വരെയുള്ള തീരങ്ങളിൽ 0.9 മുതൽ 1.0 മീറ്റർ വരെയും കന്യാകുമാരി തീരത്ത് 1.3 മുതൽ 1.4 മീറ്റർ വരെയും ഉയർന്ന തിരമാലകൾ കാരണം കടലാക്രമണത്തിന് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ദേശീയ സമുദ്രസ്ഥിതിപഠന ഗവേഷണ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു.
കടലാക്രമണത്തിന് സാധ്യതയുള്ളതിനാൽ മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികളും തീരദേശവാസികളും ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്നും അറിയിച്ചു.
