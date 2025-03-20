Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2025 10:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2025 10:13 AM IST

    പോരൂർ സ്വദേശി ദമാമിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    പോരൂർ സ്വദേശി ദമാമിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    വണ്ടൂർ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് പോരൂർ ചാത്തങ്ങോട്ടുപുറം സ്വദേശി ദമാമിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കൂടംതൊടി പ്രഷോഭ് കുമാറാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ലാലാ കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:death news
    News Summary - Porur native passes away in Dammam
