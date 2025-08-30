മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ അശ്ലീല വിഡിയോ; ക്രൈം നന്ദകുമാറിനെതിരെ കേസ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 Aug 2025 10:59 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Aug 2025 10:59 PM IST
മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ അശ്ലീല വിഡിയോ; ക്രൈം നന്ദകുമാറിനെതിരെ കേസ്text_fields
News Summary - Pornographic video against Chief Minister; Case filed against Crime Nandakumar
കാക്കനാട്: മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനെതിരെ അശ്ലീലച്ചുവയുള്ള വിഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ചതിന് ക്രൈം നന്ദകുമാറിനെതിരെ കൊച്ചി ഇൻഫോപാർക്ക് സൈബർ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു. നിയമവിരുദ്ധ പ്രവൃത്തിയിലൂടെ പ്രകോപനമുണ്ടാക്കുന്നതിന് എതിരായ വകുപ്പ് അടക്കമാണ് ചുമത്തിയത്.
കലാപം ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട് യൂട്യൂബിലും സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലും പങ്കുവെച്ച വിഡിയോയാണ് കേസിന് കാരണമെന്ന് എഫ്.ഐ.ആറിൽ പറയുന്നു.
