Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 30 Aug 2025 10:59 PM IST
    date_range 30 Aug 2025 10:59 PM IST

    മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ അശ്ലീല വിഡിയോ; ക്രൈം നന്ദകുമാറിനെതിരെ കേസ്

    Pinarayi Vijayan, Crime Nandakumar
    പിണറായി വിജയൻ, ക്രൈം നന്ദകുമാർ

    കാക്കനാട്: മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനെതിരെ അശ്ലീലച്ചുവയുള്ള വിഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ചതിന് ക്രൈം നന്ദകുമാറിനെതിരെ കൊച്ചി ഇൻഫോപാർക്ക് സൈബർ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു. നിയമവിരുദ്ധ പ്രവൃത്തിയിലൂടെ പ്രകോപനമുണ്ടാക്കുന്നതിന് എതിരായ വകുപ്പ് അടക്കമാണ് ചുമത്തിയത്.

    കലാപം ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട് യൂട്യൂബിലും സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലും പങ്കുവെച്ച വിഡിയോയാണ് കേസിന്​ കാരണമെന്ന്​ എഫ്.ഐ.ആറിൽ പറയുന്നു.

    TAGS:Crime Nandakumarpornographic videoPinarayi VijayanLatest News
    News Summary - Pornographic video against Chief Minister; Case filed against Crime Nandakumar
