Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Feb 2024 1:04 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2024 1:05 PM GMT

    പൂക്കോട് വെറ്റിനറി സർവകലാശാല വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    Siddharthan
    വൈത്തിരി: പൂക്കോട് വെറ്റിനറി സർവകലാശാല ബി.വി.എസി രണ്ടാം വർഷ വിദ്യാർഥിയെ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. തിരുവനന്തപുരം നെടുമങ്ങാട് പവിത്രം വീട്ടിൽ ജയപ്രകാശ് -ഷീബ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ സിദ്ധാർഥൻ (21) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. സർവകലാശാല ഹോസ്റ്റലിലെ ശുചിമുറിയിൽ ഇന്ന് കാലത്താണ് സിദ്ധാർഥിനെ മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    TAGS:studentpookode veterinary university
