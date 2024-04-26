Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    26 April 2024 4:42 AM GMT
    26 April 2024 5:38 AM GMT

    കോഴിക്കോട്ട് പോളിങ് ഏജന്റ് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    കോഴിക്കോട്ട് പോളിങ് ഏജന്റ് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു
    കോഴിക്കോട്: കുറ്റിച്ചിറ സ്കൂളിലെ ബൂത്തിൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് ബൂത്ത് ഏജൻ്റ് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. റിട്ട. കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബി അസി. എൻജിനീയർ കാമക്കൻ്റെകത്ത് അനീസ് അഹമ്മദ് (66) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. രാവിലെ പോളിങ് സ്റ്റേഷന് സമീപം കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ ഉടനെ ബീച്ച് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

    പരേതരായ കാമക്കൻ്റകത്ത് അഹമ്മദ് കോയ-കുഞ്ഞിത്താൻ മാളിയക്കൽ ഫാത്തിമ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സറീന, മക്കൾ: ഫാഇസ്, ഫദൽ, അകിൽ, ബിലാൽ.

    polling agent, Lok Sabha Elections 2024
