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    പൊലീസുദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ ജോലിക്കിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

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    പൊലീസുദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ ജോലിക്കിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു
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    കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ച പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ലാ പൊലീസ് കാര്യാലയത്തിലെ എ.എസ്.ഐ എ.ജി. സുനിൽകുമാർ

    തിരുവല്ല: ജോലിക്കിടെ പൊലീസുദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ലാ പൊലീസ് കാര്യാലയത്തിലെ എ.എസ്.ഐ എ.ജി. സുനിൽകുമാർ (50) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    തിരുവല്ല സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ ഡ്യൂട്ടിയിലായിരുന്നു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ പത്തരയോടെ ആയിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ട് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ സുനിൽകുമാറിനെ ഉടൻതന്നെ തിരുവല്ലയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിച്ചു.


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