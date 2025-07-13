Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    സെക്രട്ടേറിയേറ്റിൽ പെട്രോളിങ്ങിനിടെ പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥക്ക് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റു

    സെക്രട്ടേറിയേറ്റിൽ പെട്രോളിങ്ങിനിടെ പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥക്ക് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സെക്രട്ടറിയേറ്റിൽ പെട്രോളിങ് ഡ്യൂട്ടിയിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥയെ പാമ്പുകടിച്ചു. ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി ഡ്യൂട്ടിയിൽ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്ന വനിതാ പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥയെയാണ് പാമ്പ് കടിച്ചത്. ഇവരെ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളേജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുടെ വലിയ ഗുരുതരമല്ലെന്നാണ് വിലയിരുത്തുന്നത്.

    News Summary - Police officer bitten by snake while patrolling at Secretariat
