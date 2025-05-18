ആശാ സമര യാത്രക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യവുമായി കവി റഫീഖ് അഹമ്മദിൻറെ ഗാനം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 May 2025 8:21 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 May 2025 8:21 PM IST
ആശാ സമര യാത്രക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യവുമായി കവി റഫീഖ് അഹമ്മദിൻറെ ഗാനംtext_fields
News Summary - Poet Rafiq Ahmed's song in solidarity with the Asha Samara Yatra
പാലക്കാട് : ആശാസമര യാത്രക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കവി റഫീഖ് അഹമ്മദ് എഴുതിയ ഗാനത്തിൻറെ ഓഡിയോ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പാലക്കാട് സമരയാത്രയുടെ സ്വീകരണ വേദിയിൽ റിലീസ് ചെയ്യും.
കൊളിജിയേറ്റ് എഡ്യുക്കേഷൻ മുൻ അഡീഷണൽ ഡയറക്ടറും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ- സാംസ്കാരിക പ്രവർത്തകനുമായ ഡോ. കെ. മോഹൻദാസ്, പരിസ്ഥിതി പ്രവർത്തകനും രാപകൽ സമരയാത്ര പാലക്കാട് സ്വാഗതസംഘം ചെയർമാനുമായ വിളയോടി വേണുഗോപാലിന് ഓഡിയോ സീഡി നൽകിയാണ് റിലീസ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. തുടർന്ന്, സമര യാത്രയിൽ റഫീഖ് അഹമ്മദിന്റെ ഗാനവും സമര ഗാനമായി കൂടെയുണ്ടാവും
