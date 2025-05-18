Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightആശാ സമര യാത്രക്ക്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2025 8:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2025 8:21 PM IST

    ആശാ സമര യാത്രക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യവുമായി കവി റഫീഖ് അഹമ്മദിൻറെ ഗാനം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നാളെ പാലക്കാട് സമരയാത്രയുടെ സ്വീകരണ വേദിയിൽ ഓഡിയോ റിലീസ് ചെയ്യും
    ആശാ സമര യാത്രക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യവുമായി കവി റഫീഖ് അഹമ്മദിൻറെ ഗാനം
    cancel

    പാലക്കാട് : ആശാസമര യാത്രക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കവി റഫീഖ് അഹമ്മദ് എഴുതിയ ഗാനത്തിൻറെ ഓഡിയോ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പാലക്കാട് സമരയാത്രയുടെ സ്വീകരണ വേദിയിൽ റിലീസ് ചെയ്യും.

    കൊളിജിയേറ്റ് എഡ്യുക്കേഷൻ മുൻ അഡീഷണൽ ഡയറക്ടറും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ- സാംസ്കാരിക പ്രവർത്തകനുമായ ഡോ. കെ. മോഹൻദാസ്, പരിസ്ഥിതി പ്രവർത്തകനും രാപകൽ സമരയാത്ര പാലക്കാട് സ്വാഗതസംഘം ചെയർമാനുമായ വിളയോടി വേണുഗോപാലിന് ഓഡിയോ സീഡി നൽകിയാണ് റിലീസ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. തുടർന്ന്, സമര യാത്രയിൽ റഫീഖ് അഹമ്മദിന്റെ ഗാനവും സമര ഗാനമായി കൂടെയുണ്ടാവും

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Poet Rafiq AhmedAsha Workers Protest
    News Summary - Poet Rafiq Ahmed's song in solidarity with the Asha Samara Yatra
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X