Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    14 April 2025 8:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    14 April 2025 8:22 AM IST

    പോക്സോ കേസ് പ്രതിയെ റിയാദില്‍നിന്ന് പിടികൂടി

    പോക്സോ കേസ് പ്രതിയെ റിയാദില്‍നിന്ന് പിടികൂടി
    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ്

    മ​ണ്ണാ​ർ​ക്കാ​ട്: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച് വി​ദേ​ശ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ട പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​യാ​ദി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് മ​ണ്ണാ​ർ​ക്കാ​ട് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. തെ​ങ്ക​ര വെ​ള്ളാ​രം​കു​ന്ന് മാ​ളി​ക​യി​ല്‍ വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (52) മ​ണ്ണാ​ർ​ക്കാ​ട് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഇ​ൻ​റ​ർ​പോ​ൾ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. കേ​സി​ല്‍ പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ബ​ന്ധു​വി​നെ നേ​ര​ത്തേ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. കോ​ട​തി​യി​ല്‍ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

