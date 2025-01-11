Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    11 Jan 2025 5:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    11 Jan 2025 5:21 PM IST

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ച വരെ പമ്പുകൾ അടച്ചിടും

    Petrol pump
    കൊച്ചി: തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ആറ്​ മുതൽ ഉച്ചക്ക്​ 12 വരെ സംസ്ഥാന വ്യാപകമായി പമ്പുകൾ അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന്​ ഓൾ കേരള ഫെഡറേഷൻ ഓഫ്​ പെട്രോളിയം ട്രേഡേഴ്​സ്​ (എ.കെ.എഫ്​.പി.ടി) സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ ടോമി തോമസ്​ അറിയിച്ചു.

    കോഴിക്കോട്​ എച്ച്​.പി.സി.എൽ ഓഫിസിൽ ചർച്ചക്കെത്തിയ പെട്രോളിയം ഡീലേഴ്​സ്​ അസോസിയേഷൻ നേതാക്കളെ ടാങ്കർ ലോറി ഡ്രൈവേഴ്​സ്​ യൂനിയനിൽപ്പെട്ട ചിലർ മർദിച്ചതിൽ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചാണിത്​.

    TAGS:petrol pump
    News Summary - petrol pumps will remain closed till Monday afternoon
