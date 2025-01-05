Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപെരിയ ഇരട്ടക്കൊല:...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jan 2025 12:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Jan 2025 12:23 PM IST

    പെരിയ ഇരട്ടക്കൊല: ഒൻപത് പ്രതികളെ വിയ്യൂരിൽ നിന്ന് കണ്ണൂർ സെൻട്രൽ ജയിലിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പെരിയ ഇരട്ടക്കൊല: ഒൻപത് പ്രതികളെ വിയ്യൂരിൽ നിന്ന് കണ്ണൂർ സെൻട്രൽ ജയിലിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി
    cancel

    കാസർകോട്: പെ‍രിയ ഇരട്ടക്കൊല കേസിൽ ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെട്ട ഒൻപത് പ്രതികളെ വിയ്യൂരിലെ അതീവ സുരക്ഷ ജയിലിൽ നിന്ന് കണ്ണൂർ സെൻട്രൽ ജയിലിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    കേസിൽ പ്രതികളായ പീതാംബരൻ, രജ്ഞിത്ത്, സുധീഷ്, ശ്രീരാഗ്, അനിൽ കുമാർ, സജി, അശ്വിൻ, സുബീഷ്, സുരേഷ് എന്നിവരെയാണ് മാറ്റിയത്.

    വിചാരണ കോടതിയായ കൊച്ചി സി.ബി.ഐ കോടതിയുടെ നിർദേശത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് മാറ്റുന്നതെന്നാണ് അധികൃതരുടെ വിശദീകരണം. കണ്ണൂരിലേക്ക് മാറ്റണമെന്ന് നേരത്തെ പ്രതികൾ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kannur Central JailViyyur JailPeriya double murder
    News Summary - Periya double murder: Nine accused transferred from Viyyur to Kannur Central Jail
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X