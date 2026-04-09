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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_right48.46 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്ങ്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2026 8:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2026 1:26 PM IST

    48.46 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്ങ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

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    48.46 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്ങ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
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    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ ഇതുവരെ (01.30-am) 48.46 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്ങ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. തിരുവനന്തപുരം 48.7 ശതമാനം, കൊല്ലം 47.6 ശതമാനം, പത്തനംതിട്ട 48.2 ശതമാനം, ആലപ്പുഴ 48.9 ശതമാനം, കോട്ടയം 49.1 ശതമാനം, ഇടുക്കി 47.2 ശതമാനം, എറണാകുളം 43.1 ശതമാനം, തൃശൂർ 49.2 ശതമാനം, പാലക്കാട് 48.3 ശതമാനം, മലപ്പുറം 46.1 ശതമാനം, കോഴിക്കോട് 49.5 ശതമാനം, വയനാട് 48.9 ശതമാനം, കണ്ണൂർ 47.8 ശതമാനം, കാസർകോട് 46.1 ശതമാനം എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് വിവിധ ജില്ലയിലെ പോളിങ് ശതമാനം.

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