Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപി.ഡി.പി സംസ്ഥാന ജനറൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sept 2025 9:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sept 2025 9:16 AM IST

    പി.ഡി.പി സംസ്ഥാന ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മച്ചിങ്ങൽ ജാഫർ അലി ദാരിമി അന്തരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പി.ഡി.പി സംസ്ഥാന ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മച്ചിങ്ങൽ ജാഫർ അലി ദാരിമി അന്തരിച്ചു
    cancel

    എടപ്പാൾ: പി.ഡി.പി സംസ്ഥാന ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി തലമുണ്ട ലക്ഷം വീട്ടിൽ മച്ചിങ്ങൽ ജാഫർ അലി ദാരിമി (40) അന്തരിച്ചു. മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ ഹസന്‍. മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ ഐഷ. ഭാര്യ: സുഹ്‌റ. സഹോദരന്‍മാര്‍: ഫക്രുദ്ദീന്‍ അലി, അക്ബര്‍ അലി, ലുക്മാന്‍ ഹകീം, അക്ബര്‍. സഹോദരിമാര്‍: സുലൈഖ, ഹജാര,സക്കീന.

    ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരു മണിക്ക് എടപ്പാൾ അങ്ങാടി ജുമാമസ്‌ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:PDPObituary
    News Summary - PDP State General Secretary Machingal Jafar Ali Darimi passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X