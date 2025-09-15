പി.ഡി.പി സംസ്ഥാന ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മച്ചിങ്ങൽ ജാഫർ അലി ദാരിമി അന്തരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
പി.ഡി.പി സംസ്ഥാന ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മച്ചിങ്ങൽ ജാഫർ അലി ദാരിമി അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - PDP State General Secretary Machingal Jafar Ali Darimi passes away
എടപ്പാൾ: പി.ഡി.പി സംസ്ഥാന ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി തലമുണ്ട ലക്ഷം വീട്ടിൽ മച്ചിങ്ങൽ ജാഫർ അലി ദാരിമി (40) അന്തരിച്ചു. മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ ഹസന്. മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ ഐഷ. ഭാര്യ: സുഹ്റ. സഹോദരന്മാര്: ഫക്രുദ്ദീന് അലി, അക്ബര് അലി, ലുക്മാന് ഹകീം, അക്ബര്. സഹോദരിമാര്: സുലൈഖ, ഹജാര,സക്കീന.
ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരു മണിക്ക് എടപ്പാൾ അങ്ങാടി ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
