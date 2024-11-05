പത്തനംതിട്ട ഡി.സി.സി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മഞ്ഞപിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 5 Nov 2024 7:45 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 5 Nov 2024 7:45 AM GMT
പത്തനംതിട്ട ഡി.സി.സി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മഞ്ഞപിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Pathanamthitta DCC General Secretary died of jaundice
തിരുവല്ല : പത്തനംതിട്ട ഡി.സി.സി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറിയും അഭിഭാഷകനുമായി സതീഷ് ചാത്തങ്കരി ( 52 ) മഞ്ഞപിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. കൊച്ചിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11.30 ഓടെയാണ് അന്ത്യം.
