Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 2:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 2:11 AM GMT

    വിമാനത്തിനകത്ത് പുകവലിച്ച യാത്രക്കാരൻ നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ പിടിയിൽ

    നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി: വിമാനത്തിനകത്ത് പുകവലിച്ച യാത്രക്കാരൻ നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ പിടിയിൽ. ദമ്മാമിൽ നിന്നുമെത്തിയ ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനത്തിലാണ് യാത്രക്കാരനായ കണ്ണൂർ പാനൂർ സ്വദേശി മുബാറക് സുലൈമാൻ സിഗരറ്റ് വലിച്ചത്.

    പൈലറ്റിൻ്റെ പരാതിയെ തുടർന്നാണ് നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി പൊലീസ് ഇയാളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    TAGS:flightsmoking
    News Summary - passenger who smokes in flight arrested
