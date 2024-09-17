Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Sep 2024
17 Sep 2024
വിമാനത്തിനകത്ത് പുകവലിച്ച യാത്രക്കാരൻ നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - passenger who smokes in flight arrested
നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി: വിമാനത്തിനകത്ത് പുകവലിച്ച യാത്രക്കാരൻ നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ പിടിയിൽ. ദമ്മാമിൽ നിന്നുമെത്തിയ ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനത്തിലാണ് യാത്രക്കാരനായ കണ്ണൂർ പാനൂർ സ്വദേശി മുബാറക് സുലൈമാൻ സിഗരറ്റ് വലിച്ചത്.
പൈലറ്റിൻ്റെ പരാതിയെ തുടർന്നാണ് നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി പൊലീസ് ഇയാളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
