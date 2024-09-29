Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 Sep 2024 11:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 Sep 2024 11:18 AM GMT
പരോളിൽ ഇറങ്ങിയ കൊലക്കേസ് പ്രതിയെ വീട്ടിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Parole murder accused hanged at home
ഏഴംകുളം: പരോളിൽ ഇറങ്ങിയ കൊലക്കേസ് പ്രതിയെ വീട്ടിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. പുതുമല പാറയിൽ മേലേതിൽ മനോജ് (39) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ലയിലെ ഏഴംകുളത്താണ് സംഭവം.
മനോജിന്റെ പരോൾ കാലാവധി ഇന്ന് അവസാനിക്കുമെന്നിരിക്കെയാണ് 39കാരനെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. 2016 ൽ അടൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ പീതാംബരൻ എന്ന ആൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട കേസിലെ രണ്ടാം പ്രതിയാണ് മനോജ്. 2016 ലാണ് കേസിനാസ്പദമായ കൊലപാതകം നടന്നത്.
