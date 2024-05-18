Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഡി.എൽ.എഡ് പരീക്ഷ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2024 10:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2024 10:11 AM GMT

    ഡി.എൽ.എഡ് പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റിയിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് പരീക്ഷാഭവൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഡി.എൽ.എഡ് പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റിയിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് പരീക്ഷാഭവൻ
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഡി.എൽ.എഡ് (അറബിക്, ഉറുദു, ഹിന്ദി, സംസ്കൃതം) പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റി വച്ചു എന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള പ്രചാരണം തെറ്റാണെന്ന് പരീക്ഷാഭവൻ സെക്രട്ടറി അറിയിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷ മുൻ നിശ്ചയിച്ചതുപ്രകാരം മെയ് 20 മുതൽ 29 വരെ നടക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:D.L.Ed exam
    News Summary - Parikshabhavan said that the D.L.Ed exam has not been changed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X