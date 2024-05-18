ഡി.എൽ.എഡ് പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റിയിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് പരീക്ഷാഭവൻ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 May 2024 10:11 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 18 May 2024 10:11 AM GMT
News Summary - Parikshabhavan said that the D.L.Ed exam has not been changed
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഡി.എൽ.എഡ് (അറബിക്, ഉറുദു, ഹിന്ദി, സംസ്കൃതം) പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റി വച്ചു എന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള പ്രചാരണം തെറ്റാണെന്ന് പരീക്ഷാഭവൻ സെക്രട്ടറി അറിയിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷ മുൻ നിശ്ചയിച്ചതുപ്രകാരം മെയ് 20 മുതൽ 29 വരെ നടക്കും.
