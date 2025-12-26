Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Dec 2025 9:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Dec 2025 9:12 AM IST

    പഞ്ചായത്തംഗം ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു

    പഞ്ചായത്തംഗം ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു
    തിരുവല്ല: കുറ്റൂർ പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ എട്ടാം വാർഡ് അംഗം കേരള കോൺഗ്രസ് ജോസഫ് രവി (73) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു. ഇന്നു രാവിലെയാണ് അന്ത്യം. പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ മുതിർന്ന അംഗമെന്ന നിലയിൽ മറ്റംഗങ്ങൾക്ക് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചൊല്ലിക്കൊടുത്തത് ഇദ്ദേഹമാണ്.

    TAGS:Heart AttackKerala NewsObituary
    News Summary - Panchayat member dies of heart attack
