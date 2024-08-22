Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപനമരം വാഹനാപകടം:...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 4:11 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 4:11 PM GMT

    പനമരം വാഹനാപകടം: ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പനമരം വാഹനാപകടം: ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    പനമരം: പനമരത്ത് ബസും സ്‌കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. സ്‌കൂട്ടര്‍ യാത്രികനായിരുന്ന അഞ്ച്കുന്ന് കളത്തിങ്കല്‍ ഉന്നതിയിലെ മനു (24 ) ആണ് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രിയോടെ മരിച്ചത്.

    കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജില്‍ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. സഹയാത്രികനായ വരദൂര്‍ ചീങ്ങാടി കോളനിയിലെ സുനീഷ് (19 ) സാരമായ പരിക്കുകളോടെ ചികിത്സയിലാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident Death
    News Summary - Panamaram accident: The young man who was undergoing treatment died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick