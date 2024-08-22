പനമരം വാഹനാപകടം: ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Aug 2024 4:11 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 Aug 2024 4:11 PM GMT
പനമരം വാഹനാപകടം: ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Panamaram accident: The young man who was undergoing treatment died
പനമരം: പനമരത്ത് ബസും സ്കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. സ്കൂട്ടര് യാത്രികനായിരുന്ന അഞ്ച്കുന്ന് കളത്തിങ്കല് ഉന്നതിയിലെ മനു (24 ) ആണ് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രിയോടെ മരിച്ചത്.
കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കല് കോളജില് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. സഹയാത്രികനായ വരദൂര് ചീങ്ങാടി കോളനിയിലെ സുനീഷ് (19 ) സാരമായ പരിക്കുകളോടെ ചികിത്സയിലാണ്.
