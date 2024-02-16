Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2024 2:20 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2024 2:20 PM GMT

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഡി.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് സ്ഥാനം പാലോട് രവി രാജിവെച്ചു

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഡി.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് സ്ഥാനം പാലോട് രവി രാജിവെച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഡി.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് സ്ഥാനം പാലോട് രവി രാജിവെച്ചു. സ്വന്തം പഞ്ചായത്തായ പെരിങ്ങമലയിലെ പാർട്ടി ഭരണം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതിന്‍റെ ധാർമിക ഉത്തരവാദിത്വം ഏറ്റെടുത്താണ് രാജിവെച്ചത്. പെരിങ്ങമല പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ പ്രസിഡന്‍റും രണ്ടു പാർട്ടി അംഗങ്ങളും പാർട്ടി വിട്ട് സി.പി.എമ്മിൽ ചേർന്നിരുന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:dcc presidentPalode Ravi
    News Summary - Palode Ravi resigned from the post of Thiruvananthapuram DCC president
