Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Dec 2025 10:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2025 10:57 AM IST

    ഒരുവോട്ടിന് കോൺഗ്രസ് തോറ്റു; പള്ളിക്കര പഞ്ചായത്ത് എൽ.ഡി.എഫിന്

    കാസർകോട്: പള്ളിക്കര പഞ്ചായത്ത് എൽഡിഎഫ് നിലനിർത്തി. 23 വാർഡുകളിൽ എൽഡിഎഫ് 12 യുഡിഎഫ് 11 ബിജെപി 1 എന്നതാണ് സീറ്റുനില. തച്ചങ്ങാട് വാർഡിൽ ഒരു വോട്ടിനാണ് കോൺഗ്രസ് തോറ്റത്.​ ഒരു സീറ്റിന്റെ ബലത്തിലാണ് എൽഡിഎഫ് പഞ്ചായത്ത് നിലനിർത്തിയത്.

    ബിജെപി ആദ്യമായാണ് പഞ്ചായത്തിൽ അക്കൗണ്ട് തുറക്കുന്നത്. പാർട്ടി ഗ്രാമമായ ബങ്ങാട് 288 വോട്ടിനാണ് യു.ഡി.എഫ് ജയിച്ചത്. പെരുന്തട്ട വാർഡിലാണ് ബി.ജെ പി ജയിച്ചത്.

