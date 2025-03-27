Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightആ​ശ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് 12,000...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2025 11:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2025 11:39 AM IST

    ആ​ശ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് 12,000 രൂ​പ ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആ​ശ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് 12,000 രൂ​പ ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ
    cancel

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്: വാ​ർ​ഡ് ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ശാ​വ​ർ​ക്ക​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ട് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി വ​ർ​ഷം 12,000 രൂ​പ ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ അ​നു​മ​തി തേ​ടും.

    അ​നു​മ​തി ല​ഭി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ആ​ശ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് തു​ക അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ വൈ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ അ​ഡ്വ. ഇ. ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ദാ​സ് ബ​ജ​റ്റ് അ​വ​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Palakkad CorporationAsha
    News Summary - Palakkad corporation to give Rs. 12,000 to ASHAs
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X