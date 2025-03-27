Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 March 2025 11:39 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 March 2025 11:39 AM IST
ആശമാർക്ക് 12,000 രൂപ നൽകാൻ പാലക്കാട് നഗരസഭtext_fields
News Summary - Palakkad corporation to give Rs. 12,000 to ASHAs
പാലക്കാട്: വാർഡ് തലത്തിൽ ആശാവർക്കർമാരുടെ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ട് മനസ്സിലാക്കി വർഷം 12,000 രൂപ നൽകാൻ പാലക്കാട് നഗരസഭ സർക്കാറിന്റെ അനുമതി തേടും.
അനുമതി ലഭിച്ചാൽ ആശമാർക്ക് തുക അനുവദിക്കുമെന്ന് പാലക്കാട് നഗരസഭ വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ അഡ്വ. ഇ. കൃഷ്ണദാസ് ബജറ്റ് അവതരണത്തിനിടെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
