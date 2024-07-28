Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 July 2024 2:27 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 July 2024 2:27 PM GMT

    പാലക്കാട്, ചേലക്കര ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഏകോപന ചുമതല നൽകി

    പാലക്കാട്, ചേലക്കര ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഏകോപന ചുമതല നൽകി
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പാലക്കാട്, ചേലക്കര നിയോജകമണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലേക്ക് നടക്കാൻ പോകുന്ന ഉപതിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകളുടെ ഏകോപന ചുമതല കെ.പി.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്റ് കെ. സുധാകരൻ എം.പി കെ.പി.സി.സി ഭാരവാഹികൾക്ക് നൽകിയതായി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ടി.യു. രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ അറിയിച്ചു.

    പാലക്കാട് അസംബ്ലി മണ്ഡലത്തിന്റെ ചുമതല കെ.പി.സി.സി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ബി.എ അബ്ദുൽ മുത്തലിബ്, വി. ബാബുരാജ് എന്നിവർക്കും ചേലക്കര അസംബ്ലി മണ്ഡലത്തിന്റെ ചുമതല കെ.പി.സി.സി വൈസ് പ്രസിഡൻറ് വി.പി. സജീന്ദ്രൻ, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി പി. എം. നിയാസ് എന്നിവർക്കും നൽകി.

    TAGS:by-electionPalakkad and Chelakkara
