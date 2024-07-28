പാലക്കാട്, ചേലക്കര ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഏകോപന ചുമതല നൽകി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 July 2024 2:27 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 July 2024 2:27 PM GMT
പാലക്കാട്, ചേലക്കര ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഏകോപന ചുമതല നൽകിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Palakkad and Chelakkara by-election coordination task given
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പാലക്കാട്, ചേലക്കര നിയോജകമണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലേക്ക് നടക്കാൻ പോകുന്ന ഉപതിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകളുടെ ഏകോപന ചുമതല കെ.പി.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്റ് കെ. സുധാകരൻ എം.പി കെ.പി.സി.സി ഭാരവാഹികൾക്ക് നൽകിയതായി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ടി.യു. രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ അറിയിച്ചു.
പാലക്കാട് അസംബ്ലി മണ്ഡലത്തിന്റെ ചുമതല കെ.പി.സി.സി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ബി.എ അബ്ദുൽ മുത്തലിബ്, വി. ബാബുരാജ് എന്നിവർക്കും ചേലക്കര അസംബ്ലി മണ്ഡലത്തിന്റെ ചുമതല കെ.പി.സി.സി വൈസ് പ്രസിഡൻറ് വി.പി. സജീന്ദ്രൻ, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി പി. എം. നിയാസ് എന്നിവർക്കും നൽകി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story