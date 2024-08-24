Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 12:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 12:35 PM GMT

    നെല്ല് സംഭരണം: മില്ലുടമകളിൽ നിന്ന് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു

    കൊച്ചി: സപ്ലൈകോക്ക് വേണ്ടി, 2024-25 സീസണിലേക്ക് നെല്ല് സംഭരിച്ച്, സംസ്കരിച്ച് അരിയാക്കാൻ താല്പര്യമുള്ള സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ മില്ലുടമകളിൽ അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. അപേക്ഷകർക്ക് ഈ രംഗത്ത് ചുരുങ്ങിയത് മൂന്നുവർഷത്തെ പ്രവർത്തനപരിചയം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കണം.

    സപ്ലൈകോ നിഷ്കർഷിക്കുന്ന മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ പൂർണമായും പാലിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തിക്കണം. താല്പര്യമുള്ള മില്ലുടമകൾക്ക് ആഗസ്റ്റ് 27 മുതൽ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 30 വരെ എറണാകുളം കടവന്ത്രയിലെ സപ്ലൈകോ ഹെഡ് ഓഫീസിൽ അപേക്ഷകൾ നൽകാം. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾ www.supplycopaddy.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.

    TAGS:Paddy procurement
