Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 9:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 9:04 AM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ ഓക്സിജൻ ഫ്ലോമീറ്റർ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ചു

    Thiruvananthapuram Medical College
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തിരുവനന്തപുരം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ ഓക്സിജൻ ഫ്ലോമീറ്റർ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ച് അപകടം. അപകടത്തിൽ വനിതാ അറ്റൻഡർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.

    അറ്റൻഡർ ഫാരിഷ് ബീവിക്കാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത്. ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് അത്യാഹിത വിഭാഗത്തിലാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്.

    TAGS:explosionThiruvananthapuram Medical CollegeLatest News
