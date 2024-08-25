Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 12:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 12:30 AM GMT

    കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബിയുടെ ഓൺലൈൻ സേവനങ്ങൾ ഇന്ന് തടസ്സപ്പെടും

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബി ഡേറ്റ സെന്റർ നവീകരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഏഴുമുതൽ 11 വരെ ഓൺലൈനിലൂടെയുള്ള പണമടയ്ക്കലിനും 1912 എന്ന നമ്പറിലൂടെയുള്ള ഉപഭോക്തൃ സേവനങ്ങൾക്കും തടസ്സം നേരിട്ടേക്കും.

    വൈദ്യുതി സംബന്ധമായ പരാതികൾ പരിഹരിക്കാൻ സെക്ഷൻ ഓഫിസുകളിലോ 9496012062 എന്ന നമ്പറിലോ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം. കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബിയുടെ മറ്റ് സോഫ്റ്റ്വെയർ ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനുകളും ഈ സമയത്ത് തടസ്സപ്പെടാനിടയുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:KSEBOnline services
    News Summary - Online services of KSEB will be disrupted today
