    24 July 2025 11:10 PM IST
    24 July 2025 11:10 PM IST

    ഒരുവയസ്സുകാരൻ റംബൂട്ടാൻ തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുരുങ്ങി മരിച്ചു

    കളിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരുന്ന കുട്ടി കൈയിൽ കിട്ടിയ റംബൂട്ടാൻ വിഴുങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു
    ഒരുവയസ്സുകാരൻ റംബൂട്ടാൻ തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുരുങ്ങി മരിച്ചു
    പെരുമ്പാവൂർ: ഒരുവയസ്സുകാരൻ റംബൂട്ടാൻ തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുരുങ്ങി മരിച്ചു. പെരുമ്പാവൂർ മരുതുകവലയിൽ വാടകക്ക് താമസിക്കുന്ന ഇടുക്കി സ്വദേശികളായ ബിനിൽ-ആതിര ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ അവ്യുക്താണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ആറോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. മുത്തശ്ശിക്കൊപ്പം കളിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരുന്ന കുട്ടി കൈയിൽ കിട്ടിയ റംബൂട്ടാൻ വിഴുങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഉടൻതന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചു. മൃതദേഹം പെരുമ്പാവൂരിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ.

