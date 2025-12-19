തിരക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൺവേ അൺ റിസർവ്ഡ് സ്പെഷൽ ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 Dec 2025 6:59 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Dec 2025 6:59 PM IST
തിരക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൺവേ അൺ റിസർവ്ഡ് സ്പെഷൽ ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - One-way unreserved special train service to avoid congestion
Listen to this Article
പാലക്കാട്: അധിക തിരക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രലിനും ഷൊർണൂർ ജങ്ഷനുമിടയിൽ വൺവേ അൺ റിസർവ്ഡ് സ്പെഷൽ ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസ് നടത്തും.
നമ്പർ 06131 മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രൽ - ഷൊർണൂർ ജങ്ഷൻ വൺവേ അൺറിസർവ്ഡ് സ്പെഷൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം ആറിന് മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രലിൽ നിന്ന് പുറപ്പെട്ട് രാത്രി 12.30 ന് ഷൊർണൂർ ജങ്ഷനിൽ എത്തും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story