Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Dec 2025 6:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Dec 2025 6:59 PM IST

    തിരക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൺവേ അൺ റിസർവ്ഡ് സ്പെഷൽ ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസ്

    പാലക്കാട്: അധിക തിരക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രലിനും ഷൊർണൂർ ജങ്ഷനുമിടയിൽ വൺവേ അൺ റിസർവ്ഡ് സ്പെഷൽ ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസ് നടത്തും.

    നമ്പർ 06131 മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രൽ - ഷൊർണൂർ ജങ്ഷൻ വൺവേ അൺറിസർവ്ഡ് സ്പെഷൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം ആറിന് മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രലിൽ നിന്ന് പുറപ്പെട്ട് രാത്രി 12.30 ന് ഷൊർണൂർ ജങ്ഷനിൽ എത്തും.

    TAGS:indian railwayspecial trainTrain ServiceLatest News
    News Summary - One-way unreserved special train service to avoid congestion
