Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    16 April 2025 6:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    16 April 2025 6:59 AM IST

    കേരള പൊലീസിൽ ആറിലൊന്ന് തസ്തികയിൽ ആളില്ല

    രാജസ്ഥാനിൽ പകുതിയിലേറെ ഒഴിവ്
    കേരള പൊലീസിൽ ആറിലൊന്ന് തസ്തികയിൽ ആളില്ല
    രാജ്യത്തെ പൊലീസ് സേനയിൽ നാലിലൊന്ന് തസ്തികകളൂം ഒഴിഞ്ഞുകിടക്കുന്നു. രാജസ്ഥാനിൽ, 51.8% ഒഫിസർ തസ്തികയിലും ആളില്ല. ബിഹാറിൽ 44%, യു.പിയിൽ 41% ആണ് ഒഴിവ്.

    അതേസമയം കേരളത്തിൽ സ്ഥിതി ഭേദമാണ്, 16.4%. കോൺസ്റ്റബ്ൾ തസ്തികയിൽ നികത്താനുള്ളത് നാല് ശതമാനം ഒഴിവുകളാണ്. അതേസമയം, ദേശീയ ശരാശരി ഇത് 20 ശതമാനത്തിൽ കുടുതൽ വരും.

    News Summary - One-sixth of posts in Kerala Police are vacant
