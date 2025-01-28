Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    28 Jan 2025 5:34 PM IST
    28 Jan 2025 5:34 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂരിൽ തേനീച്ചയുടെ കുത്തേറ്റ് ഗൃഹനാഥൻ മരിച്ചു

    ഗോപാലകൃഷ്ണൻ

    കണിച്ചാർ: തേനീച്ചയുടെ കുത്തേറ്റ് ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ ഗൃഹനാഥൻ മരിച്ചു. കണിച്ചാർ ചെങ്ങോം റോഡിലെ കുന്നപ്പള്ളി ഗോപാലകൃഷ്ണനാണ് (69) മരിച്ചത്.

    കണ്ണൂരിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ ചൊവ്വാഴ്‌ച ഉച്ചയോടെയാണ് മരണം. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച്‌ചയാണ് തേനീച്ചയുടെ കുത്തേറ്റത്.ഭാര്യ: സരസമ്മ. മക്കൾ: പ്രശാന്ത്, പ്രജോഷ്, മരുമകൾ: ശ്രുതി. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട്

    TAGS:Bee attackDeath newsKanicharKannur
    News Summary - One person died after being stung by a bee in Kannur
