    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2024 6:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2024 6:31 AM GMT

    ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്.ഐ നേതാക്കളെ കുത്തിപ്പരിക്കേൽപ്പിച്ച കേസിൽ ഒരാൾകൂടി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    ഗി​രീ​ഷ്
    ഗി​രീ​ഷ്

    കാ​ട്ടാ​ക്ക​ട: രാ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍ ബ​സ് കാ​ത്തി​രി​പ്പു​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ ​െവ​ച്ച് ഡി.​വൈ.​എ​ഫ്.​ഐ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളെ കു​ത്തി​പ്പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ലെ ഒ​രു പ്ര​തി​യെ​ക്കൂ​ടി അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മു​തി​യാ​വി​ള റോ​ഡ​രി​ക​ത്ത് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഗി​രീ​ഷ് (28) നെ​യാ​ണ് കാ​ട്ടാ​ക്ക​ട പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 11.30ഓ​ടെ മു​തി​യാ​വി​ള ബ​സ് കാ​ത്തി​രി​പ്പ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ക്ര​മം. പ്ര​തി​യെ കാ​ട്ടാ​ക്ക​ട ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​ല്‍ ഒ​ന്നാം​ക്ലാ​സ് കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:StabbingCrime NewsTrivandrum News
    One more person was arrested in the case of stabbing DYFI leaders
