Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_right
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jun 2023 1:23 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jun 2023 1:23 PM GMT

    ഒരു മാസത്തെ ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ ഈ മാസം എട്ടു മുതൽ

    ഒരു മാസത്തെ ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ ഈ മാസം എട്ടു മുതൽ
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം : ഒരു മാസത്തെ ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ ഈ മാസം എട്ടു മുതൽ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുമെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ 64 ലക്ഷം ആളുകൾക്ക് ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ നൽകാനായി 950 കോടി രൂപ ധനവകുപ്പ് അനുവദിച്ചു

