Posted Ondate_range 2 Jun 2023 1:23 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 Jun 2023 1:23 PM GMT
ഒരു മാസത്തെ ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ ഈ മാസം എട്ടു മുതൽtext_fields
News Summary - One month welfare pension from 8th of this month
തിരുവനന്തപുരം : ഒരു മാസത്തെ ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ ഈ മാസം എട്ടു മുതൽ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുമെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ 64 ലക്ഷം ആളുകൾക്ക് ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ നൽകാനായി 950 കോടി രൂപ ധനവകുപ്പ് അനുവദിച്ചു
