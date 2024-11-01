Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
1 Nov 2024 6:31 AM GMT
1 Nov 2024 6:39 AM GMT
ഒരു ഗഡു ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ അനുവദിച്ചു; ബുധനാഴ്ച മുതൽ കിട്ടിത്തുടങ്ങുമെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രിtext_fields
News Summary - One installment of welfare pension has been sanctioned by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal; Will start receiving from Wednesday
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സാമൂഹിക സുരക്ഷ, ക്ഷേമനിധി പെൻഷൻ ഗുണഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് ഒരു ഗഡു പെൻഷൻ അനുവദിച്ചു. 62 ലക്ഷത്തോളം പേർക്കാണ് 1600 രൂപവീതം ലഭിക്കുക. ബുധനാഴ്ച മുതൽ തുക പെൻഷൻകാർക്ക് കിട്ടിത്തുടങ്ങുമെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാലിന്റെ ഓഫിസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
26.62 ലക്ഷം പേരുടെ ബാങ്ക് അക്കൗണ്ടിൽ തുക എത്തും. മറ്റുള്ളവർക്ക് സഹകരണ ബാങ്കുകൾ വഴി വീട്ടിലെത്തി പെൻഷൻ കൈമാറും. ഓണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി മൂന്നു ഗഡു പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഈ സർക്കാർ വന്നശേഷം 33,000 കോടിയോളം രൂപയാണ് ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണത്തിനായി അനുവദിച്ചത്.
