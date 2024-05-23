Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightവയനാട് നൂൽപ്പുഴയിൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2024 3:54 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2024 3:54 PM GMT

    വയനാട് നൂൽപ്പുഴയിൽ കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വയനാട് നൂൽപ്പുഴയിൽ കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    cancel

    കൽപറ്റ: നൂൽപ്പുഴയിൽ കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്. മാലക്കാപ്പ് കാട്ടുനായ്ക്ക കോളനിയിലെ വാസുവിനാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത്. വനാതിർത്തിയോട് ചേർന്നുള്ള വഴിയിലൂടെ വീട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് കാട്ടാന ആക്രമിക്കുന്നത്.

    ട്രഞ്ച് കടന്നെത്തിയ കാട്ടാന തുമ്പിക്കൈ കൊണ്ട് അടിച്ചു വീഴ്ത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. വാസുവിനെ ബത്തേരി താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:wilde elephantelephant attack
    News Summary - One injured in wilde elephant attack in Nulpuzha
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick