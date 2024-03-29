Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    29 March 2024 9:18 AM GMT
    29 March 2024 9:20 AM GMT

    ഇടുക്കി സ്പ്രിങ്‍വാലിയിൽ‌ കാട്ടുപോത്ത് ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    ഇടുക്കി സ്പ്രിങ്‍വാലിയിൽ‌ കാട്ടുപോത്ത് ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    ഇടുക്കി: ഇടുക്കി സ്പ്രിംങ് വാലിയിൽ കാട്ടുപോത്തിന്റെ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റു. മുല്ലമല സ്വദേശി എം.ആർ രാജീവിനാണ് (46) പരിക്കേറ്റത്. വയറിനു കുത്തേറ്റ രാജീവിനെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

