Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2024 8:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2024 8:15 AM GMT

    വയനാട്ടിൽ കാട്ടുപോത്തിന്‍റെ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ വയോധികന് പരിക്ക്

    വയനാട്ടിൽ കാട്ടുപോത്തിന്‍റെ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ വയോധികന് പരിക്ക്
    മാനന്തവാടി: കാട്ടുപോത്തിന്റെ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ വയോധികന് പരിക്കേറ്റു. തിരുനെല്ലി പനവല്ലിയിലെ കൂളി മേടപ്പറമ്പിൽ ബീരാനാണ് (72 ) പരിക്കേറ്റത്.

    മരക്കച്ചവടവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് കാൽവരി എസ്റ്റേറ്റിൽ എത്തിയപ്പോഴാണ് സംഭവം. ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ മാനന്തവാടിയിലെ വയനാട് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    TAGS:wild buffalo attack
