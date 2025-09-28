Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 8:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 8:52 AM IST

    പി.കെ. ശ്രീമതി ടീച്ചറുടെ ഭര്‍ത്താവ് ഇ. ദാമോദരന്‍ മാസ്റ്റര്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു

    obituary
    പരിയാരം: സി.പി.എം കേന്ദ്രകമ്മറ്റി അംഗവും ജനാധിപത്യ മഹിളാ അസോസിയേഷന്റെ അഖിലേന്ത്യാ പ്രസിഡന്റുമായ പി.കെ. ശ്രീമതി ടീച്ചറുടെ ഭര്‍ത്താവ് ഇ. ദാമോദരന്‍ മാസ്റ്റര്‍ (83) നിര്യാതനായി. മാടായി ഗവ. ഹൈസ്‌കൂൾ റിട്ട. അധ്യാപകനും സാമൂഹിക സാംസ്‌കാരിക രംഗത്തെ നിറസാന്നിധ്യവുമായിരുന്നു.

    പി.കെ. സുധീര്‍ ഏക മകനാണ്. മരുമകള്‍: ധന്യ സുധീര്‍. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഇ. ബാലന്‍ നമ്പ്യാര്‍ (റിട്ട. റെയില്‍വേ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന്‍), പരേതനായ ഇ.നാരായണൻ നമ്പ്യാർ (മുന്‍ ചെറുതാഴം ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്ത് പ്രസിഡന്റ്).

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Obituary
