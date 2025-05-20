Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    20 May 2025 1:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    20 May 2025 1:12 PM IST

    ഒ. അബൂബക്കർ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഒ. അബൂബക്കർ നിര്യാതനായി
    ചേന്ദമംഗല്ലൂർ: പരേതരായ മോയിൻ മുസ്ലിയാരുടെയും പാത്തുമ്മയുടെയും മകൻ ഒ. അബൂബക്കർ (92) നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതയായ സൈനബയാണ് ഭാര്യ.

    മക്കൾ: ഹരീത മോയിൻ കുട്ടി (മുൻ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ചെയർ പേഴ്സൺ, മുക്കം മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി), സരിത. മരുമക്കൾ: മോയിൻ കുട്ടി, ജാബിർ.

    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി, ഒ. അബ്ദുല്ല (കോളമിസ്റ്റ്), ഒ. അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ (മാധ്യമം-മീഡിയവൺ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് എഡിറ്റർ), മറിയം, ആസ്യ, പരേതരായ മുഹമ്മദ്, ആലി, ഉമ്മർ.

    മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 5.30ന് ചേന്ദമംഗല്ലൂർ ഒതയമംഗലം ജുമുഅത്ത് പള്ളിയിൽ.

    TAGS:Death News
    News Summary - O. Abubakar passes away
