Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightനോര്‍ക്ക റൂട്ട്സിന്റെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 July 2024 2:41 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 July 2024 2:41 PM GMT

    നോര്‍ക്ക റൂട്ട്സിന്റെ എറണാകുളം സെന്ററില്‍ നാളെ അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷന്‍ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ല

    നോര്‍ക്ക റൂട്ട്സിന്റെ എറണാകുളം സെന്ററില്‍ നാളെ അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷന്‍ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ല
    കൊച്ചി: ചില സാങ്കേതിക കാരണങ്ങളാല്‍ നാളെ (ജൂലൈ 29ന്) നോര്‍ക്ക റൂട്ട്സിന്റെ എറണാകുളം സെന്ററില്‍ സര്‍ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷന്‍ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ലെന്ന് സെന്റര്‍ മാനേജര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Norka Roots Ernakulam center
    News Summary - Norka Roots Ernakulam center will not have attestation tomorrow
