Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightതൃശൂരിൽ നാളെ അവധി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2024 3:12 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2024 3:12 PM GMT

    തൃശൂരിൽ നാളെ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടില്ല; വാർത്ത വ്യാജം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തൃശൂരിൽ നാളെ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടില്ല; വാർത്ത വ്യാജം
    cancel

    തൃശൂർ: ജില്ലയിൽ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചതായി പ്രചരിക്കുന്ന വാർത്ത വ്യാജമാണെന്നും നിലവിൽ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കേണ്ട സാഹചര്യമില്ലെന്നും എ.ഡി.എം അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:school holiday
    News Summary - No holiday announced tomorrow in Thrissur
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick