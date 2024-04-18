Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 April 2024 3:31 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 18 April 2024 3:31 PM GMT
എന്.കെ. അക്ബറിന്റെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വിജയം: ബി.ജെ.പി നല്കിയ ഹരജി ഹൈകോടതി തള്ളിtext_fields
News Summary - N.K. Akbar's election victory: High Court rejected the petition filed by BJP
ചാവക്കാട്: എന്.കെ. അക്ബറിന്റെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വിജയത്തിനെതിരെ ബി.ജെ.പി നല്കിയ ഹരജി ഹൈകോടതി തള്ളി. നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ ഗുരുവായൂരിൽ മത്സരിച്ച എന്.കെ. അക്ബറിനെ വിജയിയായി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത് റദ്ദാക്കണമെന്നും വീണ്ടും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടത്തണമെന്നുമായിരുന്നു ബി.ജെ.പിയുടെ ആവശ്യം.
ബി.ജെ.പിയുടെ നിയോജക മണ്ഡലം പ്രസിഡന്റായിരുന്ന അനില് മഞ്ചറമ്പത്താണ് ഹരജി നല്കിയത്. എന്.കെ. അക്ബറിന് വേണ്ടി മുതിര്ന്ന അഭിഭാഷകരായ കൃഷ്ണനുണ്ണി, ബിനോയ് വാസുദേവ്, അക്തര് അഹമ്മദ് എന്നിവർ ഹാജരായി.
