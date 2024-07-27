നിപ: നാല് പേരുടെ പരിശോധനാ ഫലങ്ങള്‍ കൂടി നെഗറ്റീവ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 July 2024 12:33 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 July 2024 12:36 PM GMT
നിപ: നാല് പേരുടെ പരിശോധനാ ഫലങ്ങള് കൂടി നെഗറ്റീവ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Nipha: Veena George said that the test results of four more people were negative
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: നാല് പേരുടെ നിപ പരിശോധനാ ഫലങ്ങള് കൂടി നെഗറ്റീവ് ആയെന്ന് മന്ത്രി വീണ ജോര്ജ്. പുതുതായി ഏഴ് പേരാണ് അഡ്മിറ്റായത്. ആകെ എട്ട് പേരാണ് ചികിത്സയിലുള്ളത്. 472 പേരാണ് നിലവില് സമ്പര്ക്ക പട്ടികയിലുള്ളത്.
അതില് 220 പേരാണ് ഹൈറിസ്ക് വിഭാഗത്തിലുള്ളത്. ഇതുവരെ ആകെ 836 പേര്ക്ക് മാനസിക ആരോഗ്യ സേവനങ്ങള് നല്കി. മലപ്പുറം കലക്ടറേറ്റില് വൈകീട്ട് ചേര്ന്ന നിപ അവലോകന യോഗത്തില് വീണാ ജോര്ജ് ഓണ്ലൈനായി പങ്കെടുത്തു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story