Posted Ondate_range 3 May 2025 4:21 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 May 2025 4:29 PM IST
തലയിൽ ചക്ക വീണ് ഒമ്പത് വയസുകാരിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
News Summary - Nine-year-old girl dies tragically after falling on head with a jackfruit
മലപ്പുറം: തലയിൽ ചക്ക വീണ് ഒമ്പത് വയസുകാരിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. മലപ്പുറം കോട്ടക്കലിലാണ് സംഭവം. പറപ്പൂർ സ്വദേശി കുഞ്ഞലവിയുടെ മകൾ ആയിശ തസ്നിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
വീട്ടുമുറ്റത്ത് കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അപകടം സംഭവിച്ചത്. പ്ലാവിൽ നിന്ന് ചക്ക അടർന്ന് തലയിൽ വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ കോട്ടക്കലിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
മൃതദേഹം ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.
